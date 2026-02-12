IT IS NOT TRUE THAT WE ARE SIDELINING CHIEFS IN NORTHERN PROVINCE – MPUNDU



THE Northern Provincial Administration has reaffirmed its commitment to working closely with traditional leaders, following recent sentiments attributed to Senior Chief Mwamba alleging, a lack of collaboration between his office and the provincial government.





Provincial Permanent Secretary, Bernard Mpundu, says the administration noted the concerns “with serious concern” but moved to clarify what it described as misconceptions regarding the relationship between the New Dawn Government and traditional leadership in Kasama District.





“While the provincial administration holds the Senior Chief in the highest esteem as a key stakeholder in the governance system, the Provincial Administration wishes to dispel the notion that there is a disconnect between the New Dawn Government and the traditional leadership,” said Mr. Mpundu in a statement issued to RCV News in Lusaka today, by Northern Province Principal Public Relations officer Sandra Mulenga.





He emphasized that since assuming office, President Hakainde Hichilema’s administration has institutionalized an “open door” policy aimed at fostering engagement with chiefs across the country.



Mr. Mpundu said traditional leaders have consistently been included in development discussions and decision-making processes.





He underscored that that the Provincial Administration remains guided by President Hichilema’s directive to work closely with chiefs, whom he has described as primary custodians of land and community welfare, stating that suggesting otherwise overlooks existing consultative channels designed to enhance cooperation.





Mr. Mpundu said provincial authorities have worked with representatives from various chiefdoms to identify and fund projects such as clinics and schools that directly benefit local communities and the ongoing feeder road maintenance and rural electrification projects as outcomes of high-level consultations aimed at opening up chiefdoms for trade and investment among other projects.





He has since reiterated government’s support for traditional ceremonies, describing them as important platforms for dialogue and national unity and that financial and moral support for such events has remained consistent.





Mr. Mpundu further said the Provincial Administration remains ready to meet Senior Chief Mwamba, to address any specific communication gaps that may have arisen.



RCV