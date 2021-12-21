By Alexander Nkosi

When designing a project, we begin by conducting a situation analysis which helps us build a problem tree and analysis. We thereafter transform the problem tree into a solution tree and articulate a clear intervention logic. This process helps us design the project, articulating inputs we need, activities we will conduct, expected outputs and medium and long term outcomes and population level impact.

From the expected outputs, outcomes and impacts, we develop indicators that will help us determine whether we have achieved what we set to do. However, before we start implementing interventions, we do a detailed study focusing on indicators developed. We call this a baseline study. This gives us a more accurate picture of where things are before we embark on interventions, we get an initial reading of indicators. This information is vital as it helps us adjust activities and set more informed and accurate targets.

As we implement the project, we monitor continuously so as to ensure it is on track. If things are not working, we make adjustments. This is how development works. We use data to ensure our interventions are impactful.

Similarly, the political economy of development works the same way. In opposition, you have limited information, you develop your campaign promises based on the information you can access or is availed to you. You don’t have access to details on contracts signed, some arrears and other important things that would impact on how an economic challenge should be addressed. When you get into government you begin to see how deep the economic crisis is and you have access to some legally binding contracts that stand in the way of your initial plans of resolving the economic crisis. You now have detailed and more accurate information. At this point you have to adjust your plans in view of this new information, this is the correct thing to do. If you ignore the new detailed information and stick to your campaign promises which were based on an ‘outsider’ view, you will ruin the economy further.

So your campaign promises were correct based on the information you had but in view of the new information availed to you, the correct thing to do is that which will help address underlying economic challenges.

I want to end by encouraging the new dawn government to communicate challenges they have picked which have necessitated that the approach to achieving some campaign promises be changed. In situations where you have to drop some campaign promises altogether, explain why this is important. Similarly, in situations where you have to take a painful route to achieve some of them, explain why this is important. Explain how these changes will yield better results, and most importantly be proactive in setting the agenda and preparing masses in advance.

Thank you!