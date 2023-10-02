IT IS NOW CLEAR WHY PF IS NOT GOING FOR THE PARTY CONVENTION LET ECL RETURN TO THE RING THAN PLAYING HIS SHADOW BOXING IN THE CHURCHES AND OTHER PUBLIC CLOSETS…***

By Stembridge Sikalundu

This is the ECL we all know of , the chameleon styles of changing colours when the ground suits , someone who is unpredictable , whose character is not determined by what he says and does , his voice does not come from his mouth but through conduits , people he can use and it doesn’t matter whether or how much he manipulates them , but what is important for him is to achieve his aim . When we said the confusion in PF is as a cause of ECL spreading his wings as a former president as well as a PF party president , we were ridiculed not to use such assertive analysis which is always from his hidden concious to contest elections again , how has he managed to tame everyone apart from MILES SAMPA ? , The main reason is that all the PF stooges are not leaders , so ECL being former president he is the most prominent sellable figure in the PF structure with a lot of money to fund the party , so it is becoming the only way PF members think they can bounce back to power or use ECL as a political means to eat ECL’s wealth for the last time when he returns to active politics , it is not the most reasonable thing to do but a motive of desperation which is also another cause for vegeance attempts .

There are other important aspects related to this issue , I believe every party that is voted out from power always loses a link aspect of wisdom , especially in the skills and architect off our political dynasty . All the PF party leaders and members do not know that ECL is the one who made them lose elections in 2021 and no one can tell him the story because he is not surrounded by people of such personality , the PF party members don’t want to think so because ECL wants every PF member to support his return by wish or by power . The new desire to request the withdraw of his retirement letter sounds strange , recently ECL was telling journalists that those who think he will be available in 2026 should forget because he is not coming back to politics , ECL also did tell the nation about his new foundation which he considered to use and contribute to public service in his capacity as former president . We have analyzed ECL from the time he lost power , his been visiting churches he funded and manipulated before elections in 2021 , ECL is a very unpredictable person whose true personality is usable in the people that follow his dust .

No one will deny ECL to do what his surrogates are demanding of him , not forgetting whether a former president can withdraw his retirement notice from govt , the PF party leaders in the interim have been challenged in the courts of law as having abrogated the PF party constituition for any appointments done using leaders that are in the interim capacity , but that is what ECL wants , the party members have requested to go for a convention and choose a president ,it has not happened yet and ECL knows he does not need a populous test at the convention because he is still PF president , ECL will face resistance and challenge at the convention . It will be interesting in the history of this country to see ECL contest the presidency for the fourth time after having been sworn in office twice . A lot off issues concerning corruption with former PF leaders are in public domain , that includes members of the former first family ,wealth which has just been amassed after being in power for seven years , there is no official case where ECL is linked , but when you seen a fertile ground one can only tell from the good nature of the plant .

Welcome to the political ring again , in 2021 that election was a smackdown , let’s see what ECL has in strength without the belt . It is ECL in 2026 against the mighty UPND , this is another interesting Political binary in the history of politics . We need to understand what else is stopping ECL from taking a rest , Who is very sure that ECL wants to return to active politics because of the country and the zambian people ?, it is a known fact that PF members need ECL to protect them from loosing more properties to the govt , they need to eat from him . It is up to the zambian people to see and understand what is going on , we can not forget that those who beat us ,killed some of our relatives ,destroyed our properties , ravaged the county to it’s going down to the knees , today they are saying they love this country and the people of zambia to govern them ?, let the PF members tell ECL how much they love him but they should not use and associate the zambian people as a shield of hope for their selfish desires of intents . God bless mother Zambia .

I CRY ZAMBIA IS MY BELOVED COUNTRY