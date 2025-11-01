“IT IS OUR DUTY TO SET THINGS RIGHT, CORRECT PAST MISTAKES, AND ENSURE OUR PEOPLE NEVER AGAIN FALL PREY TO POLITICAL ENTREPRENEURS “





-Madagascar President Colonel Michael Randrianirina sends praises to Captain Ibrahim Traore, Premium Head-Boy Burkina Faso in the spirit of Solidarity



“We come from a generation when Africa was at her weakest, so some of the shrewdest political entrepreneurs introduced democracy to her.





From this democracy, Africa hoped to taste freedom from the scars of the past—after all, it’s a government of the people, by the people, and for the people!





But over time, Africa’s heart broke when she realized it was merely a smokescreen to conceal the business savvy of Western political entrepreneurs.





Africa learned the hard way: even the most ignorant could see that Africans no longer call the shots in Africa. Democracy was redefined as a government of the cabal, by the cabal, and for the cabal.





Democracy became a system of the rich oligarchs, endorsed by richer oligarchs, with profits for the richest oligarchs.





To the poor man on Africa’s streets, democracy is something he only reads about in newspapers—while the actions of “democratic” politicians prove otherwise.





I send my warmest congratulations to Captain Ibrahim Traoré of Burkina Faso for igniting the winning spirit of freedom.





It is our duty to set things right, correct past mistakes, and ensure our people never again fall prey to political entrepreneurs.



God bless Africa”