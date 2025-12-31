IT IS TIME FOR A NATIONAL FLAG – MAKEBI ZULU



Lusaka, Tuesday, 30th December 2025



Presidential hopeful and Patriotic Front figure, Makebi Zulu, called today for national unity under a “national flag,” urging opposition leaders and citizens to rally behind a shared vision to deliver freedom, hope, and development to all Zambians





Speaking live on Facebook, Makebi Zulu said the country stood at a critical crossroads, where the choices of leaders would determine the future of the nation. He stressed that Zambia’s citizens were demanding leadership that prioritised service over self-interest, unity over division, and the people over personal ambition.





“The cry of the Zambian people was clear,” Makebi Zulu told viewers. “They were calling for hope, for truth, and for a united Zambia. This was not a call for many competing voices. It was a call for one national flag under which all who genuinely wished to serve could rally.”





Makebi Zulu addressed growing divisions within opposition parties, warning that competing presidential aspirants risked weakening the collective strength needed to challenge the ruling establishment. He called on opposition leaders to come together, speak with one voice, and support a single leadership direction.





“This is not a course of self-interest,” he said. “It is a course of service to the Zambian people. Loyalty must remain with the citizens of Zambia, not with those who fear their awakening. Unity built on compromise of values will never last; true unity must be anchored in clean hands, pure intentions, and an unwavering commitment to the people.”





He also reassured citizens that the August 2026 general elections would proceed as scheduled, calling on Zambians to prepare to make their voices count. “In August 2026, Zambia will hold an election that will determine the future of this country. We cannot afford to miss this moment, nor allow division to weaken our collective strength. History will judge harshly those who choose ego over national duty.”





Turning to the youth, Makebi Zulu highlighted their critical role in national development, stating that policies must empower young Zambians beyond election campaigns. He emphasised the importance of restoring faith in leadership and building a credible, united opposition committed to service, integrity, and national progress.





“The national flag is more than a symbol,” Makebi Zulu said. “It is a promise to restore hope, to serve the people faithfully, and to ensure that leadership is driven by principle rather than convenience. When leaders unite under this flag, they give the citizens of Zambia something to believe in again.”





The live session concluded with a direct call to action for opposition leaders and citizens alike to embrace unity, reject manipulation, and commit to a shared national mission.





“The time for hesitation has passed,” Makebi Zulu said. “The time for unity has come. It is time for a national flag.”