IT IS VERY DANGEROUS TO HAVE A PRESIDENT AS BITTER AS PRESIDENT HH- HIS COMMENTS ON HON. MUMBI PHIRI ARE VERY SCARY

We call God a God of Love, a God of Mercy, among many titles. He is the King of Kings. A King/ President needs to have mercy amongst his many qualities. That’s why even the Constitution gives Presidents the Prerogative of mercy to exercise on anyone and anytime. THE COMMENTS the President made today on hon. Mumbi Phiri are very scary. We cannot have a president being bitter like that.

That seat is too powerful to have a person being bitter like that. The fact that God made you win the Presidency should be enough pay back for your enemies, both perceived and real. God is a JUST God. Never fear your fellow man but God when you are being unjust to another person. Mr. President sir, Mr. Hakainde Hichilema the PF and its officials paid for the injustice they unleashed on you by losing their seat. God will also not allow you to go unpunished for the injustice you are matting out on others. Walk away from this wicked path.

Your heart is too bitter sir. You just cannot continue on that path. Have mercy, if not for your own Christian values, but for the responsibility that comes with your seat. Besides, that woman has suffered too much already by being in that prison all these months. Some blind supporters will praise you, but you have a responsibility given by God and He expects certain things from you.

God will not let you go unpunished. Repent from your bitter leadership antics and let the rule of law prevail. It is a fact that you cannot use your Prerogative of Mercy on Hon. Mumbi Phiri because the matter has not gone to court and she has not been convicted yet, BUT use it to ensure that she has her day in court and has a free and fair trial. Why keep someone in prison for so long without trial if you know that she’s guilty? Do unto others what you would want them do unto you. And read the Bible to find out how leaders like yourself normally end up. This will not end well.

Saboi Imboela

President- NDC