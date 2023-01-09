It is very difficult to trust Mr Hakainde Hichilema’s word. You can’t count on it- Fred M’membe

It is very difficult to trust Mr Hakainde Hichilema’s word. You can’t count on it.

He has promised so many things, from cheaper prices for fertiliser, mealie meal and fuel to ending electricity load shedding, and he has not delivered on any of them.

Mr Hichilema doesn’t take ownership of his failures or mistakes. He boasts, brags and postures all the time.

He doesn’t live by the same standards he expects from others, and he is very likely to end up as Zambia’s most corrupt President, who uses all sorts of fronts to hide his business dealings etc. He doesn’t seem to believe in transparency.

Mr Hichilema doesn’t stand for what is right but rather, what is convenient. He is a shameless opportunist and that is why today he is caught up in so many contradictions. He is being caught in his web of lies every day. People of integrity don’t live this way.

This is definitely not the sort of leadership Zambians expected from him – they have been shortchanged.

Fred M’membe,

President of the Socialist Party