IT IS WRONG AND DISRESPECTFUL CALLING MAKEBI ZULU A MALUKULA- Shipungu

IT IS WRONG AND DISRESPECTFUL CALLING MAKEBI ZULU A MALUKULA-As funny as it appears, we’re setting our standards very low as a country.





Firstly, are we trying to insult the services the mortuary attendants/technicians (Ma Malukula) give to this great nation?



We can do better politics, with decency: with civility.





I was once in love with the PF party, I stopped the time their supporters and leaders started speaking from their stomachs. Most UPND members, are currently becoming excited and petty as if they’re in opposition. Let’s rise above hateful politics; what we say against each other is more important than whatever development the government can bring. Love, peace, unity and coexisting: must never be underrated.





Let’s choose to engage in respectful dialogue rather than insults, abuse, or demean those with differing opinions. Let’s choose to argue with decorum and campaign or decampaign with maturity. Disagreements are a healthy part of democracy, but allowing those disagreements to turn into hatred and division is dangerous and counterproductive to a country’s progress. Remember that people can hold different opinions without being enemies.





Let our able president give direction to members who are wrongly supporting UPND. UPND has achieved what they could in the past 4 years: worth to talk about. Politics of calling political opponents names, at least doesn’t impress someone like me. That’s like taking my vote for granted.





We must stop attacking those who are opposing this government. The lesser a government is criticized the lesser it delivers. Actually, when citizens can voice their needs and hold their leaders accountable, the development that occurs is more likely to be relevant and beneficial to their actual lives.





Makebi Zulu offered a service to the Lungu family as an official spokesperson and legal counsel just like any other Zambian would have done if they had an opportunity and the qualifications to do so. Calling him a Malukula is not only wrong but disrespectful and also dividing the country the same way tribalism does. This must be condemned with all the energy it deserves. Let’s have sanity on these socials.



Can we stop this animosity!





I repeat: it’s okay, to disagree politically, but let’s say no to character assassination. In a democracy and country that respects human rights: mental health is a fundamental human right, everyone deserves the highest standard of mental well-being and care, free from discrimination, stigma, and abuse. No citizen is less deserving to be a president. No citizen deserves to be painted black unjustly, hate is very unnecessary.





Yes, ECL must be buried in Zambia (it’s every citizen’s wish including the government), but it’s not the duty of Makebi Zulu but the family to decide. Makebi Zulu as a lawyer protected the decisions and wishes of the family by pushing for a dignified, private burial that honored Lungu’s wishes over state protocols. If at all there’s something like holding someone accountable over ECL’s remains: it must be the Lungu family not their lawyer.





Regardless, both the government and the Lungu family are right in their demands; hence, the inertia in progress. But, our prayers should be for the government and the Lungu family to find the middle way, to let ECL rest in peace.



Signed.

26.12.25

(Shipungu, Debt Justice Champion, Human Rights and Good Governance Advocate)



Copyright ©️ Shipungu 2025