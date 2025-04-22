IT IS WRONG TO DO POLITICS AND SIT IN CIVIL SERVICE– SECRETARY TO CABINET



Secretary to the Cabinet, Patrick Kangwa, has issued a stern warning to civil servants engaging in political activities, cautioning that such conduct will lead to disciplinary action.



Speaking at the First Senior Public Service Management Meeting of 2025, Mr. Kangwa emphasized that public servants must not engage in political campaigns using government time and resources.



He particularly called out District Commissioners who are frequently absent from their workstations, choosing instead to engage in political activities.



He says that such individuals must be held accountable adding that those who want to do politics are welcome to do so, but they must first resign from the public service.



Meanwhile, he commended the collective efforts of the public service in enhancing service delivery.



However, he raised concern over findings from the 2024 Zambia Bribery Perception Index (ZBPI), which reported an increase in the Aggregate Bribery Index from 10.1 percent in 2022 to 15.3 percent in 2024 a 5.2 percent rise.



He described this trend as troubling and called for urgent interventions to reverse it.



The meeting is focused on reviewing progress in service delivery, addressing challenges affecting effective governance, and proposing actionable solutions for improvement.



Diamond TV