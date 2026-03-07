⌚ “IT POSSESSED ME”: Mike Posner Ditch the $70K Rolex for a $40 Timex



Sometimes the “Ultimate Status Symbol” is nothing more than an expensive cage. American singer and producer Mike Posner just got incredibly real about the dark side of luxury, sharing a powerful lesson on why chasing “cool” can lead to a “bad deal” for your mental health.





Posner admitted that a few years ago, he dropped big money on a Rolex Day-Date with a diamond bezel. He thought it would make him feel “cooler”—but the reality was a nightmare of anxiety.





Mike Posner: “A few years ago, I bought a fancy Rolex watch. And that watch… it was beautiful. It was a Day-Date with a diamond bezel, and I thought that if I got it, I would just, I don’t know, feel cool. And I thought other people would think I was cooler. But as I started to wear it, when I’d travel, I’d always be worried.

I’d be anxious that I was gonna scratch it or break it. I’d be scared to reach in my backpack because I was afraid the zipper on my pack would scratch the face. And when I was in the hotels, I’d always put it in the safe, and then I was scared I was gonna forget it, and it just started to weigh me down. And I realized I didn’t possess the Rolex, it possessed me. And so I’d spent all this money to feel more anxiety, more fear, more worry. Whoa, that was a bad deal!





So, now I have this watch. It’s a Timex, and I love this watch. It’s beautiful! I love the fonts on it, it works, it’s got a comfortable band. And I get so much joy out of this thing—so much more joy out of this thing! Aw man. And I’m not worried about it.

So, I don’t know if that’s helpful to anyone watching this. Don’t slave away for some possession. Don’t let your possessions possess you. Keep going.”