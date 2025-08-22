It saddens me to see Opposition leaders attack each another- Amb. Emmanuel Mwamba

Mwamba Advises Muhabi Lungu



Amb. Mwamba Wrote;



It saddens me to see Opposition leaders attack each another.





My dear brother Muhabi Lungu may have a great point in discouraging leaders in the Opposition to pursue fruitless shots at the presidency and encouraged them to abandon naked and premature presidential ambitions, and embark on a cause that sets aside personal ambitions,aspirations and surrender to a larger goal to save Zambia from the clutches of tyranny , misrule and dictatorship.





But when this is played out as an ugly spat in the media and public gallery, it undermines the credibility of the Opposition and fuels attacks and ridicule against Opposition leaders, from the ruling party and its government.





Family, let’s manage this process without recriminations and ridicule against one another but as a spirited national goal to save Zambia.



Zambia is far larger than any of us.



#independence2.0