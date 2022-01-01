It takes 6 months just to settle down…

GOVT IS COMPLEX…I didn’t expect earthmoving changes too soon, says VJ

VERNON Mwaanga says 2021 was a year of mixed blessings which saw Edgar Lungu suffer a political tsunami.

The veteran politician also says the August 12 general election’s victory of the UPND brought about a crisis of expectations from UPND members, supporters and ordinary citizens.

“There comes a time when new leaders realise how large, cumbersome and complex the government bureaucracy is and just trying to understand it takes time, particularly for people who had not been in government before,” he said. “…For my part, I did not expect any earthmoving changes to take place too soon.”

Mwaanga told The Mast that some of the expectations were realistic, but most were over the moon.

“The most important domestic development, was the election of President Hakainde Hichilema and the UPND Alliance on 12th August, 2021. UPND was in the political wilderness for 23 years and despite attempts by the PF government to discredit HH and UPND by publishing fake opinion polls and creating administrative road blocks, the people of Zambia wanted change,” he noted in his reflection on 2021 and expectations for 2022. “They voted in large numbers nationally, to bring about the change they wanted registering 70.6 per cent voter turnout, which had never been achieved before. The youth were a very significant factor in this election, which saw the incumbent president Edgar Lungu lose by one million votes. It was indeed a political tsunami.”

Mwaanga said women voters, who represent just over 53 per cent of all registered voters, also played a vital role in the election President Hichilema and the UPND Alliance.

“I have always told my colleagues in government at any given time, that power is never permanent. It always changes hands. This change of government brought about a breath of fresh air in our country. It also brought about a crisis of expectations from UPND members, supporters and ordinary citizens. Some of the expectations were realistic but most were over the moon. There are some who were clamoring for jobs immediately. Jobs should be given to those who are qualified for them and not because they are cadres. This is normal whenever there is a change of government,” he noted. “There comes a time when new leaders realise how large, cumbersome and complex the government bureaucracy is and just trying to understand it takes time, particularly for people who had not been in government before. I joined government service just before independence on 24th October, 1964, and I know what I am talking about. People expect immediate results just after change, which is unrealistic.”

Mwaanga said under the new dawn government, political tolerance levels have risen considerably.

“Every government, will always have its critics, but there should be adequate capacity in government to explain and clarify issues being raised by critics,” he advised. “For my part, I did not expect any earthmoving changes to take place too soon. Based on my long years of experience in government, a new government requires a minimum of six months just to settle down.”

And Mwaanga said the advent of the pandemic has changed “our one world probably forever”.

“The devastation it has caused to the world and national economies surpasses description. The number of infections and deaths it has caused is indescribably devastating. Scientists have been clear in terms of what we can do at the individual level to protect ourselves and our loved ones. Health guidelines require that we get tested from time to time, wear masks, wash our hands with soap, observe social distancing and above all, get fully vaccinated,” he noted. “I am aware that there is still vaccination hesitancy in our country and elsewhere in the world. There is enough scientific evidence to prove that those who have been fully vaccinated have very little chance of getting seriously ill in the event that they should be re-infected by new variants – such as delta or omicron.”

Mwaanga observed that the developed countries, sometimes forget or ignore the fact that “we live in one global village”.

“Many of them have vaccinated more than sixty per cent of their citizens, whereas the average number of Africans who are fully vaccinated is just about 10 per cent,” he said. “It is understandable that they should worry about their own people first, but the reality in this global village we live in is that unless all of us are safe, no one is safe. Booster vaccinations have now been made available by the Ministry of Health and all those who are eligible for boosters should take them immediately.”

Mwaanga said Zambia just like other countries faces many challenges such as lack of economic growth.

“2022 is here and we must all prepare ourselves to contribute to the development of our country. Our country just like others faces many challenges such as lack of economic growth; under representation of women in parliament and in the local councils; declining education standards; poor road infrastructure; poor health services; likely poor maize harvest because of the erratic rain pattern caused by climate change which may result in national food insecurity; energy deficit due to over-dependency on hydro-power as opposed to investing in cleaner renewable energy from solar or windmill power coupled with old Zesco machinery infrastructure; poverty alleviation; clean water supply; this list is by no means conclusive, but merely indicative,” said Mwaanga. “All responsible citizens have a patriotic duty to contribute towards finding solutions to national problems. I am painfully aware that our politics in the past have been toxic. This has not worked in any one’s interest. Let us put our political differences aside and work together to make Zambia a better place for all our citizens and I mean all our citizens. We are stronger working together. Let us make today better than yesterday and tomorrow better than today.”