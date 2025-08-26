‘It took a whole day’: MacG explains Shaka iLembe scens (video)

MacG has become one of South Africa’s most influential podcasters. Through Podcast and Chill, he’s given celebrities a bold, unfiltered platform. His conversations sparked debates, trended online, and reshaped how Mzansi consumes entertainment. Love him or criticise him, MacG built a loyal following.

His fearless style pushed boundaries and inspired countless fans. Beyond podcasting, he’s established himself as a household name. Many credit him for changing the media landscape. Now, MacG is taking his influence into a new space. He has officially made his acting debut, adding another exciting chapter to his growing career in entertainment.

MacG explains Shaka iLembe scene

Fans were stunned when MacG appeared on Shaka iLembe. His acting debut marked a powerful new step in his career. He shared the screen with veteran stars like Dawn Thandeka King. Another surprise was Robot Boii, who also featured in the scene. Together, their presence created one of the series’ most iconic moments.

The highlight came when Shaka defeated the Qwabe king, sealing a dramatic sequence. On his podcast, MacG explained the hard work behind it. “We started shooting at 9 am and finished at 5 pm,” he revealed. The scene lasted only two minutes, yet it demanded countless retakes. Angles were repeated, movements re-done, and every detail polished.

MacG admitted it was more difficult than expected, but he loved the challenge. His performance impressed many, showing natural confidence and energy on screen. With this debut, MacG proved he’s more than a podcaster—he’s now an actor too.