IT WAS NOT A 27 YEARS OF JOKES OR PLUNDERING BUT OF SERIOUS BUSINESS. VIVA UNIP and it’s government!- Hon. Given Katuta Mwelwa

Dr. Kenneth Kaunda was a visionary and patriotic President.

1.Chalimbana College, 2.NRDC,

3.UNZA,



4.Kwame Nkhuruma college,

5.President’s citizenship college,

6.NIPA was specifically for civil servants,

7.ZNS was meant to produce food for the national hence the colour green,

8.ZAMIM ( Zambia Institute of Marketing ),



9.Livingstone Texitiles, 10.Livingstone Motor Assembly,

11.ITT supersonic in Livingstone,

12.Motor Assembly Company for FIAT in Livingstone,

13.Rover Zambia in Ndola,



14.Mansa Batteries, 15.Mulungushi Texitiles in Kabwe,

16.Tazara Railway line in Mpika,

17.in Mpika we had a workshop capable of manufacturing any spare part for a train,

18.Lwangwa Industries for Bicycles in Chipata, 19.Ngoli coffee plant in Kasama, 20.Mazabuka sugar company, 21.Mwinilunga pineapple factory,

22.Mongu cashew nut project,



23.Mupepetwe Military plant manufacturing Chipolopolo (bullet) in Serenje,

24.Mango plant and Indeco milling in Mkushi, 25.Luanshya Serios, ZAMEFA etc

Here are some of the notable achievements and projects implemented during the United National Independence Party (UNIP) regime in Zambia, which was in power from 1964 to 1991:

Companies:

1. Zambia Consolidated Copper Mines (ZCCM) – a state-owned copper mining company

2. Indeco – a state-owned industrial development company

3. ZIMCO – a state-owned investment holding company

4. Zambia Airways – a state-owned national airline (now defunct)

5. Zesco – a state-owned electricity utility company

National Roads:

1. Great North Road (Lusaka to Nakonde)

2. Great East Road (Lusaka to Chipata)

3. Mongu-Kalabo Road

4. Livingstone-Sesheke Road

5. Ndola-Kitwe Dual Carriageway

Schools:

1. University of Zambia (UNZA) – established in 1966

2. Copperbelt University (CBU) – established in 1987

3. Zambia Institute of Technology (ZIT) – now known as the University of Zambia’s School of Engineering

4. Kwame Nkrumah University – now known as the University of Zambia’s School of Education

5. Various secondary and primary schools across the country

Hospitals:

1. University Teaching Hospital (UTH) – established in 1966

2. Ndola Central Hospital

3. Kitwe Central Hospital

4. Livingstone General Hospital

5. Chipata General Hospital

Major Projects:

1. Kariba Dam – a hydroelectric dam on the Zambezi River (completed in 1960, but expanded during UNIP’s rule)

2. Kafue Gorge Power Station – a hydroelectric power station (completed in 1973)

3. TAZARA Railway – a railway line connecting Zambia to Tanzania (completed in 1976)

4. Zambia Sugar Company – a sugar plantation and processing company (established in 1968)

5. Rural Development Programmes – aimed at improving rural infrastructure, healthcare, and education