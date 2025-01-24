IT WAS TRIBALISM INTERNATIONAL UNDER PF – Elias Munhsya

IT WAS TRIBALISM INTERNATIONAL UNDER PF – MUNSHYA



Elias Munhsya has dismissed the opposition PF assertions that President Hakainde Hichilema is assembling a tribal government.



The PF has gone to town calling out the Hichilema administration of being tribal. They have published names of people appointed in government departments and those promoted saying they hail from Southern and Western provinces.





But Munshya who serves as Zambia High Commissioner to Australia and hails from Luapula Province has described the tribalism under PF as international. He said what PF assembled was like a family saying President Hakainde Hichilema has done extremely well.





He said this in an article below seen by Zambian Eye in reaction to the published names of appointed and promoted Civil Servants:



Let’s address this tribalism talk, bane, because it’s getting out of hand. Ati New Dawn Administration is tribalist? Iyo, ba PF! You’re accusing the New Dawn of something that looks like it was patented during your time in power. Some of these accusations are so funny, they belong to the king’s best expression “lekefyo” on stage at a comedy night.



But anyway, duty calls, so let’s set the record straight.



First things first, President Hakainde Hichilema’s cabinet is so balanced it could win a “Most Inclusive Team” award. Honestly, if this cabinet were a plate of nshima, it would have just the right ratio of meat, vegetables, and supu. But PF wants to pretend they don’t see it. It’s so balanced that even people who are allergic to facts would struggle to deny it.





Now, let’s talk about the diplomatic corps. Ama PF bloggers, why are you cherry-picking names like you’re harvesting kandolo? Ati, “Oh, look, southern and western names!” Meanwhile, you’re ignoring all of us from Luapula, Muchinga, Eastern, and Northern who also represent Zambia on the world stage. Come on, be serious. This government has people from everywhere, but you just want to see what fits your narrative.





And let’s not forget where we’re coming from. Ba PF, why were your appointments looking like a family gathering? It was “tribalism international,” and now you want to point fingers? Awe sure, it’s like someone who burnt the nshima now blaming umwinko.



Just admit that this New Dawn Administration has set a new standard and move on.





The funniest part is when PF claims they’re the ones who can recognize tribalism. Aha! These are the same people who used to hold press conferences with photos and Facebook posts of southern-sounding names while conveniently ignoring everyone else. Why? Because it’s easier to lie than to face facts. Ba PF, let’s not pretend you didn’t specialise in picking and choosing for your propaganda.





My fellow Zambians, ignore these lies. These accusations are just noise from people who are trying to stay relevant. The truth is, this government is working hard, and tribalism isn’t even on the agenda. President Hakainde Hichilema has built a team that looks like Zambia. We’re moving forward together, not backwards with divisive politics.





Ba PF, a little advice: instead of making noise, try contributing something constructive. And if you can’t, just sit quietly.



For now, I’m busy working for this diverse, beautiful Zambia. So, I leave you with this: let’s keep moving forward as one. Those who want to talk, let them talk, but the rest of us? We’ll just focus on development.



Twatotela nga nanshi!