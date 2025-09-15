IT WILL BE UNFAIR IF ZAMBIANS DONT VOTE FOR HH IN 2026 – UPND





UPND Director General for Media under the Presidential Support Programme (PSP), Frank Bwalya, has warned Zambians that voting out President Hakainde Hichilema in next year’s elections would be a grave mistake.





Appearing on Crown TV on Saturday, Bwalya argued that removing Hichilema would be “unfair” not just to the Head of State, but to the entire country.





“To remove HH next year would be very unfair. It’s like firing a bricklayer who found a faulty slab, worked tirelessly to raise the house corners, and is only now about to put the roof on,” Bwalya said.





He stressed that the President has spent years fixing the foundation and should be allowed to finish the job.