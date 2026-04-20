IT WILL TAKE A LOT OF TIME FOR THE ZAMBIAN PEOPLE TO VOTE THE UPND OUT OF POWER-Worse 2031, it will even be completely a joke to even think of changing government.





Anyway, let’s talk about how governments are voted out.



In 1991, Chiluba’s MMD removed KK’s UNIP at first attempt due to severe economic collapse. But today, can candidates like Makebi Zulu, Harry Kalaba, Brian Mundubile or Dr. Fred M’Membe-etc, unseat president HH with this booming economy?





Bane, the political atmosphere currently doesn’t whisper any wind of change.



What influenced change of government in 1991: the economy, crippled by falling copper prices and failed state-led policies, resulted in high debt and inflation. Similarly, this is what removed ECL from power. The closure of mines, people losing jobs, poor debt servicing/defaulting of Eurobonds in 2020, the rise of unemployment, failure to pay retirees, poor investment in the energy sector resulting in severe blackouts, high levels of corruption, ghost workers-etc.





When you examine HH and the UPND government, you will agree with me that the economy is booming and the debt servicing is excellent: having been meeting all the benchmarks for the Extended Credit Facility. Employment opportunities are high, every year the government is recruiting in different sectors.

Due to UPND’s good mining policies, mines that were closed under PF/placed under care and maintenance have been reopened and are now operational: creating more jobs in the sector. Talk of the increase in CDF, talk of the equal distribution of resources under HH’s administration.

At least in every ward across the country since 2021 there’re some CDF projects going on. When you look at the delivery of the UPND, it will take time to vote them out-not even in 2031.



Shipungu April 20, 2026