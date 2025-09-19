IT WOULD BE INSENSITIVE TO PICK A LEADER BEFORE ECL IS BURIED – NAKACHINDA





PF faction Secretary General Raphael Nakacinda says it would be insensitive for the party to hold a convention before the burial of former president Edgar Lungu. Speaking on Diamond TV, Wednesday, Nakacinda said while the party desired to hold the conference as soon as possible, they did not want to be reckless.





“Culturally, even when we have not been able to discuss the fact that we are mourning, you don’t expect us as Patriotic Front to just move on when we have lost our leader, the sixth republican president, who we have not even put to rest.





Unless you are so insensitive and callous that you can just move on because there’s a quest to have a new leader.



NEWSDIGGERS