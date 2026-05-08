 ITALIAN INFLUENCER SAYS HE ARRIVED IN SOUTH AFRICA BELIEVING “ALL WHITE PEOPLE WERE RICH” — BUT CLAIMS WHAT HE SAW ABOUT RACE, BEE, LAND POLICIES AND “KILL THE BOER” LEFT HIM HEARTBROKEN 

Italian influencer Lorenzo Cacialupi has sparked massive debate after sharing his views on race, politics, and social tensions in South Africa following his visit to the country.

According to Cacialupi, he arrived believing the common international narrative that white South Africans were wealthy and mainly responsible for oppressing black people during and after apartheid.

However, he claimed his experiences in South Africa challenged many of those assumptions.

Cacialupi said he was shocked after hearing political chants such as “Kill the Boer, Kill the Farmer,” and criticized politicians who use racially charged language.

He also claimed he witnessed cases where white Christian children allegedly faced discrimination because of their religion and race, while businesses with “too many white employees” were allegedly punished through government policies linked to transformation and BEE regulations.

The influencer further criticized land expropriation debates and alleged unequal treatment by police toward some white South Africans.

Despite his criticism, Cacialupi insisted his message was ultimately against racism in all forms, saying racism against any group should not be accepted and that South Africans should see each other as brothers instead of enemies.

His comments have now triggered fierce reactions online. Some South Africans praised him for highlighting issues they believe are ignored internationally, while others accused him of presenting a one-sided and politically loaded picture of the country.

The discussion has reignited debates around BEE, farm attacks, land reform, racial tensions, free speech, and how South Africa is portrayed globally.

Do you agree with the influencer’s views on race and discrimination in South Africa? 