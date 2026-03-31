BREAKING: Italy refuses to let U.S. military planes land, citing Trump’s chaos

Italy has turned away American military aircraft attempting to land at one of its airbases, with Italian officials citing a lack of proper authorization and the non-routine nature of the mission as grounds for the refusal.

The incident marks a significant and embarrassing moment for the Trump administration, which has spent months alienating European allies through threats, tariffs, and erratic foreign policy decisions.

Italian officials made clear the denial was not a technical oversight but a deliberate response to a mission that fell outside established protocols between the two NATO allies.

The refusal is the latest sign that America’s relationships with its closest partners are fraying in real time. Countries that have stood shoulder to shoulder with the United States for decades are now drawing lines that would have been unthinkable just a few years ago.