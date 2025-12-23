IT’LL BE A BETRAYAL TO TASILA LUNGU IF OPPOSITION ALLOW UPND TO WIN CHAWAMA – Amb. EMMANUEL MWAMBA

IT’LL BE A BETRAYAL TO TASILA IF OPPOSITION ALLOW UPND TO WIN CHAWAMA – MWAMBA

PF faction Information and Publicity Chairperson Emmanuel Mwamba says it will be a betrayal to Tasila Lungu if the opposition let a UPND candidate win the Chawama parliamentary seat.

And Mwamba says until the opposition come together and craft a vote protection strategy, the 2026 general election is as ‘good as stolen by the UPND’.

In an interview, Monday, Mwamba said the opposition should not act selfish and assume that their candidates would win the Chawama seat.

“If we let Brian Mundubile stand alone, we let Fred M’membe stand alone, we let KBF stand alone; these are strong forces, they will divide the vote and Hakainde Hichilema will walk through the way Mike Mposha did in Munali and he will take the presidency. It’s not rocket science, it’s just common sense. When you split the vote, you pay very heavily. What is happening in Chawama is totally uncalled for, between honourable Given Lubinda, between honourable Harry Kalaba and between Peter Chanda, this matter must be resolved.

If it is not resolved, what will happen in Chawama is what will happen in the country. You have an opportunity to test your patience, your negotiating skills, your attempt to reach to the other. Can you reach out to Peter Chanda? Can you reach out to Harry Kalaba? Can honourable Given Lubinda and his team from Tonse Alliance put this family together and see what can come out of this or are we going to act selfishly and pretend that our candidates will win when we know that they will produce three separate voting blocks and the UPND candidate, Morgan Muunda who may not even have a grade 12 certificate will become the MP,” he said.

“Don’t say you were not warned, I’ve just given you this information. Opposition has featured three very strong candidates; Mohammed Mutete from New Congress Party (NCP), Bright Nundwe from Forum for Democracy and Development (FDD) and Tonse Alliance and Davison Mulenga from Citizens First. Unless honourable Given Lubinda, honourable Harry Kalaba and Peter Chanda meet and discuss and feature one candidate, Chawama seat is going to Morgan Muunda of the UPND. This will be a betrayal [to] honourable Tasila Lungu, whose seat was unfairly and unjustly taken away from. Until the opposition come together and craft a counter vote protection strategy, the 2026 general elections is as good as stolen”.

Meanwhile, Mwamba said ECZ Chairperson Mwangala Zaloumis was a danger to the electoral system.

“The appointment of officials at the Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ), Mwangala Zaloumis as Chairperson was the first opportunity to compromise ECZ. Remember ECZ has always been led by either a sitting High Court Judge and Supreme Court Judge from the period when it was created, when there was Judge Bwalya who has come from Botswana to the last Supreme Court Judge Esau Chulu. The President got a UPND cadre from the street to head the ECZ, that was the beginning of the trouble,” said Mwamba.

“Honourable Mwangala Zaloumis make no mistake, she knows the electoral process of our country. She was a lawyer for UNIP, she participated in election petition for UNIP that is why president (Levy) Mwanawasa appointed her to head the electoral reform technical committee to attempt to reform the electoral system after the 2001 elections.

So, she’s very well versed with the electoral process, don’t take it away from her that is why she’s a danger to the system. The President appointed Mcdonald Chipenzi, he headed FODEP, which is an election observer organisation, one of the well-financed, long-term NGO that has just whittled out in the last five or seven years. But it was a major force from 1991”.

News Diggers