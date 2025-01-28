It’s a joke, my wife can’t go out with Musyani, Yo Maps tells court



RENOWNED Zambian artiste, Elton Mulenga alias Yo Maps has laughed off suggestions that Elias Musyani, a social media content creator had a relationship with his wife, Kidist Kifle.





The singer rejected the suggestions during a court hearing yesterday when Musyani’s lawyer, Douglas Njolomba asked him during cross examination if he was aware that Musyani and Kidist were once in a relationship.





“It’s a joke,” Mulenga responded to lawyer’s question.



Njolomba asked Mulenga if he knew the relationship between Musyani and his wife to which Yo Maps said there was none.



The lawyer further asked if he knew the reason why his wife had Musyani’s number in her phone and again Yo Maps expressed ignorance.





“Do you wish to know the conversation between the two?” Lawyer asked. “I already know,” Yo Maps responded.



“If I put it to you that your wife has been going out with the accused, what could be your response?”



In response, Mulenga denied that it could be a lie.





When asked if he knew that the two had been communicating, he said he was privy to their conversation because whenever they communicate, he was present.



Mulenga also complained to the court how Musyani insulted his wife on Facebook and called her a she devil, witch and long faced.





He also told the court that Musyani threatened to kill his three year old daughter.



“I got scared of his threatening words and I stopped taking my daughter to school in fear of not knowing what could happen to her,” he said.





Yo Maps said he retrieved the insulting video on Musyani’s Facebook account after he posted the recorded audio.



He informed the court that Musyani was heard apologizing on the insults he unleashed on Mulenga’s family at a named podcast.





In this matter, Musyani is facing two counts of harassment utilising means of electronic communication, contrary to section 69 of the Cyber Security and Cyber Crimes Act number 2 of 2021.



Allegations are that on April 8, 2024, the accused, using a computer system, intentionally initiated an electronic communication on his Facebook page, Elias Musyani.





The electronic communication was allegedly intended to coerce, intimidate, harass or cause emotional distress to Kifle.



The court has since adjourned the matter to February 12, 2025 for continuation of trial.



By Lucy Phiri



Kalemba January 28, 2025