ITS A LIE! EDGAR LUNGU ONLY ENDORSED KALABA AND NAWAKWI – claims Max Chongu

Monday, 2nd February, 2026



By Ballot reporter



CITIZEN FIRST party national youth chairman Maxwell Chongu has urged opposition PF aspiring candidates to stop lying about being endorsed by the late 6th president, Edgar Chagwa Lungu, arguing that the former president only endorsed the late FDD president Edith NAWAKWI and Citizens First president Harry Kalaba.





In a candid Facebook statement, the former Big Brother contestant has charged that even the former first Lady, Madam Esther Nyawa Lungu or former ECL’s ADC can testify to the endorsement of the two leaders.





Mr. Chongu reveals that Edgar Lungu was scared of endorsing a leader who would become worse than the incumbent president Mr. Hakainde Hichilema.





“Stop lying, ECL’s preferred choice for endorsement was late Edith NAWAKWI and president Harry Kalaba, if you may wish ask the former first lady or bodyguard (ADC) they will tell you that ECL after 2021 loss confided in Maxwell Chongu on many political issues.”





“ECL was actually scared of the thought of endorsing certain leaders from opposition whom he said could become worse to a point he was fond of jokingly saying na HH awamapo (HH is better).”





Mr. Chongu recalls and agrees that Mr. Edgar Lungu indeed endorsed a certain leader within the PF circles but later rescinded his decision after bouncing back to active politics, charging that the secret meetings held with Kalaba and Nawakwi and attending Kalaba’s rallies were testament to ECL’s endorsements.





“The truth is that yes, at some point before ECL bounced back to active politics he had anointed a certain leader within PF but again after due diligence he came back to his confidants including myself to stop campaigning for that leader and gave us reasons as to why he changed his mind before settling down for Edith Nawakwi as his first preferred choice of a Presidential Candidate and President Harry kalaba as his second preferred choice.”





“Many of you will remember that ECL would secretly spend time with the two leaders to a point of visiting Edith Nawakwi at her private residence and attending the two rallies for Citizen First Party; one on the copperbelt and the other one in Luapula.”





“Apart from these two leaders i have mentioned here note that anybody who claims ECL anointed or endorsed him or her it’s a lie and should they continue with lies I will start posting texts that ECL wrote to me.”





He further revealed that the former president confided in him, saying ECL stopped trusting Chris Zumani, his former political advisor.



“ECL stopped trusting the famous political advisor now self appointed coordinator whom he said lacked practicality but was only good with theories.”





“ECL’s choice was anchored on a strong view of a leader who will not only develop Zambia but unite the country helping it to heal from political wounds that was making it difficult to focus on development.”



“ECL said some leaders in PF will only come to settle personal scores escalating vengeance, divisions, revenge and this won’t be good for our nation hence his choice away from PF circles.”





With only six months before Zambia heads to the polls, the battle of who was endorsed or anointed by the late ECL to has intensified, with former PF vice Secretary General Mumbi Phiri claiming that she was also endorsed alongside ECL’s former spokesperson Makebi Zulu, while Mporokoso MP and Tonse Alliance faction leader Brian Mundubile makes the same claims. Also, adding to the list of those claiming to be endorsed by ECL is Zambia Must Prosper leader, Kelvin Bwalya Fube (KBF).





Meanwhile, Given Lubinda has clung onto powers of acting PF president and Tonse alliance faction leader after the death of Mr. Lungu as members bemoan delayed convention to choose a leader.



