IT’S A LIE THAT CHRISTIANS SHOULDN’T BE IN POLITICS – NEVERS MUMBA

IT’S A LIE THAT CHRISTIANS SHOULDN’T BE IN POLITICS – NEVERS



13TH JULY 2025



There’s a long-standing notion that politics is a dirty game, so much so that when clergymen enter the political arena, they too are considered tainted.





But MMD president Dr Nevers Mumba disagrees. He believes it is illogical to call for leadership rooted in integrity and morality, while simultaneously discouraging people of faith and principle from entering politics.





“Someone started the lie that Christians shouldn’t be in politics,” Dr Mumba said during a live broadcast on Zambia Blog Talk Radio (ZBTR) as he previewed his upcoming book, In Pursuit of Freedom.





“And now we’ve believed that lie. We’ve made it part of the gospel.” He argues that both Christians and non-believers have been socialised into believing that people of faith should…



Newsdiggers