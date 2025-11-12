It’s a taboo in our Zambian Culture to even shake hands with Makebi Zulu or moving about with Lungu unburied- Lillian Mutambo

Lilian Mutambo, popularly known as Lily Mutamz TV, has spoken out against Makebi Zulu’s presidential ambitions.

In her view, Makebi Zulu should have waited until 2031 to consider running for president, not now.

She suggested that there are other stronger potential candidates for the presidency, such as Brian Mundubile, Harry Kalaba, and others. Lilian further advised that Makebi Zulu would be better off joining another political party and working with them, saying the Patriotic Front (PF) is no longer in existence in its former state.

She added that Makebi Zulu could contest as a running mate, but not as a presidential candidate at this moment.

Lilian Mutambo also stated that Zambians have not forgotten what they went through under the PF government, describing that period as marked by brutality, during which marketeers had their goods and money seized. She emphasized that she does not support the thuggish behavior and brutality that occurred during that era, and noted that Zambia is now more peaceful than it was under the PF administration.

According to Lily Mutamz Tv , “the problem of PF is PF itself”, adding that the party always wants to take the lead in everything and believes it is the only one capable of governing Zambia.

DCB News monitored Lilian Mutambo’s live broadcast on her Facebook page.

By Sunbeam

DCB News

11th November 2025