It's abominable for HH to be mentioned in a bribery scheme – Nakacinda





By Chinoyi Chipulu



PF secretary general Raphael Nakachinda says the leaked audio involving Mafinga member of parliament Robert Chabinga and Community Development Minister Doreen Mwamba confirms the criminality that the lawmaker is involved in, supported by President Hakainde Hichilema.





And Nakachinda said after midnight, what Zambians know is that only owls work, saying when he uses the word bakazizi (owls) he’s referring to superstition.





Recently, an audio believed to be that of Chabinga’s recorded voice went viral, in which he was heard in a conversation with a lady believed to be Community Development minster Mwamba.





In the audio, the duo was heard discussing the saga surrounding the repatriation of late president Edgar Lungu’s body.





But Chabinga claimed that the recording was a product of Artificial Intelligence (AI) while some senior UPND officials have also supported his position.





But featuring on a program dubbed The Hot Seat on Hot FM Radio yesterday in Lusaka, Nakachinda said it was an abomination that the President Hichilema was at the center.





