IT’S AGAINST THE LABOUR LAW FOR ANY COMPANY TO DENY WORKERS GRATUITY AT THE END OF THEIR CONTRACTS – LABOUR COMMISSIONER

It is against the labour law for any company to deny workers gratuity at the end of their contracts-Labour Commissioner





Labour Commissioner, GIVENS MUNTENGWA had directed Eden Investments to pay gratuity to the over 30 workers, who were laid off by the company.



He has warned that failure by the company to pay the workers their gratuity will prompt government to take action.





And when contacted for a comment, Eden Investments Supervisor, EMELINE MWANZA has told ZNBC news that the respective workers will be paid their gratuity by the end of this month.





On Saturday, over 30 former Eden Investments employees stormed ZNBC studios in protest against unpaid gratuity after they were dismissed.