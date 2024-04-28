It’s been 6 months of pain – Enzo Fernandez breaks silence after surgery

Chelsea midfielder Enzo Fernandez has shared details about his recent surgery to address a long-standing injury issue.

The 23-year-old Argentine international disclosed that he had been experiencing pain for up to six months.

Despite receiving regular injections and medication to alleviate the discomfort, the problem persisted and even worsened in recent weeks. Consequently, Fernandez made the decision to undergo surgery in order to resolve the issue effectively.

Speaking on his personal Instagram account, Fernandez wrote: “I wanted to let you know that my operation was successful, everything went well, thank God.

“I needed to have this surgery, since I had been experiencing pain for approximately 6 months. It was something I could avoid while constantly treating myself with injections and medications.

“But a few weeks ago the pain began to become more and more intense, without any of this having an effect, and it was worse since I trained and played with discomfort, but I did not want to stop being in the games I had.

“Every time I had to play with the Chelsea shirt, like that of the National Team, I always tried to give my best despite all this but I couldn’t take it anymore.

“Thank you for the messages, the encouragement and your usual expressions of affection. Greetings to everyone, I promise you that I will come back stronger than ever. Take care. EJF. Thank the doctors who took care of me during surgery.”