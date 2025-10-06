ITS HARD FOR PEOPLE TO TRUST POLITICIANS – NJOBVU



Democratic UNion (DU) President Ackim Antony Njobvu has expressed happiness the support he is receiving from senior citizens across the country.





And Njobvu has noted that these days it is hard for people to trust politicians because of a few that had disapponted Zambians.



Njobvu has since called on citizens to and the church to pray for politicians so that they can be good leaders.





President Njobvu was on Sunday in Chisamba where he attended church service at Holy Cross Parish of the Roman Catholic.





The outspoken leader addressed congregants where he asked the church to pray for the peace of the country. He also contributed towards the construction of the ablution block at the church.





Njobvu later on addressed senior citizens and called on them to offer guidance to emerging leaders. He emphasized the need to for senior citizens to partner with youthful leaders in the development of the nation.





Njobvu added that his aim is to continue from where President Hakainde Hichilema and the UPND will end, adding that 2026 is time for real change with the DU being the next government.