It’s hard not to be a praise singer – Sichula

By Oliver Chisenga in Chingola

IT’S really difficult for one not to praise-sing in Bally’s reign, he is ‘too much’, says George Sichula.

In an interview following Vice-President Mutale Nalumango’s tour of the gutted Kapalala market in Ndola and the new trading place, Sichula who is National Democratic Congress leader said those who cannot see strides the UPND and President Hakainde Hichilema are making in developing Zambia are just witches.

“…it’s hard in this era not to be a praise singer. When most thought government would not respond favourably to the fire disaster…boom, nankoko Mutale Nalumango adulila (the caring hen Mutale Nalumango arrives) to mourn and offer encouragement. She did not just mourn with the traders but through DMMU (Disaster Management and Mitigation Unit) she gave the affected something to help them restart life and what to eat as more is being done. As praise singers we have run out of songs to appreciate what this government is doing. Now we will start blowing trumpets,” Sichula said. “What our mother and ministers did and how they responded should be applauded. We encourage government to do more and additionally help with other empowerments like the Black Mountain. We have heard so much negativity happening there.”

Sichula, a Chingola resident, said those who mean well for the country should not be malicious but encourage President Hichilema to do more and double his efforts.

He said the recruitment of more teachers and health workers is unprecedented.

Sichula noted that all the previous governments did not do as much as the UPND has done, thus the need to ‘praise sing’.

“Surely nangu tatutasha, ba PF lekeni ubuloshi (surely even though we don’t appreciate, can the PF stop witchcraft)! Give credit where it’s due. There is so much Zambians should be thankful for. Thankful to themselves for making the right decision to vote out PF and usher in UPND,” he said. “At least we can sleep knowing our President is not stealing. His ministers are not stealing. Otherwise this is the Zambia we desired. No cadres, you can talk and criticise in peace without muscled cadres threatening your life. Surely uwakwata amano kutasha (a wise person should appreciate).”

Sichula is a former Chingola and Itezhi Tezhi district commissioner during Michael Sata’s PF government.

Vice-President Nalumango, who through the DMMU in his office donated 25 kilogramme bags of mealie meal, five kilogramme packs of rice, 50kg bags of beans, and K1,000 cash to each affected family, said the government was eager to see sellers continue trading despite the damage caused by the fire.