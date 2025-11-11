IT’S IMPOSSIBLE TO SECURE 97% OF THE VOTE IN A  DEMOCRATIC SETTING – Kenyan President William Ruto

IT’S IMPOSSIBLE TO SECURE 97% OF THE VOTE IN A DEMOCRATIC SETTING – RUTO





Kenyan President William Ruto has thrown Tanzania’s blood-stained Madam Dictator under the bus, declaring that in a democracy, it is impossible to secure 97% of the vote.





Ruto drew a sharp contrast between Tanzania and Uganda, citing his attendance at the inauguration of Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni, who won with 57%, and emphasizing that such a margin is realistic in a democratic setting, but not 97%.





In a pointed move, Ruto deliberately avoided attending Madam Dictator’s inauguration, which was attended only by four African presidents of Burundi, Zambia, Somalia, and Mozambique — underscoring the growing regional discomfort with her fraudulent, murderous and comical reelection which killed over 6,000 Tanzanians.