It’s Insulting and Nonsensical for Mr. Mweelwa Muleya to Claim Human Rights Practices in Zambia Have Improved- Thandiwe Ketis Ngoma

It’s Insulting and Nonsensical for Mr. Mweelwa Muleya to Claim Human Rights Practices in Zambia Have Improved



By Thandiwe Ketis Ngoma



Mr. Mweelwa Muleya, spokesperson for the Human Rights Commission of Zambia, owes Zambians an explanation for his outrageous and baseless claim that human rights practices in the country have improved. Such a statement is not only a slap in the face to those suffering under escalating violations but also a betrayal of the very principles the Commission is mandated to uphold.





This claim flies in the face of irrefutable evidence from local and international organizations that have consistently documented a worsening human rights situation over the past three years. The United Nations Human Rights Council, Amnesty International, Human Rights Watch, and the USA Country Reports on Zambia have all issued alarming reports exposing a disturbing trend of political persecution, suppression of dissent, and erosion of basic freedoms in the country.



Closer to home, respected institutions like the Zambia Conference of Catholic Bishops, Chapter One Foundation, and a coalition of 13 NGOs have repeatedly raised concerns over the government’s heavy-handed tactics, arbitrary arrests, and the increasing slide toward tyranny and dictatorship.





The Brutal Reality on the Ground



Mr. Muleya’s statement does not align with the lived experiences of Zambians or the mounting evidence of systemic abuse. The following realities expose the falsehood of his claim:



1. Political Persecution at Alarming Levels



The government has intensified its crackdown on opposition leaders and activists using unlawful detentions, fabricated charges, and outright harassment.





The abduction and inhumane treatment of Hon. Emmanuel Jay Banda, an opposition figure, highlights the government’s increasing reliance on lawlessness to intimidate critics.



Chishimba Kambwili, another vocal opposition leader, has been repeatedly harassed and arrested on flimsy charges aimed at silencing him.





Activists and youth protesting peacefully against poor governance have faced brutal crackdowns, arbitrary arrests, and prolonged detention without trial.



2. Erosion of Freedom of Speech and Media Suppression



Zambia’s democratic space has shrunk dramatically, with journalists, media houses, and civil society organizations bearing the brunt of state repression.



Investigative journalist Thomas Zgambo was unlawfully detained for daring to expose government corruption.





Media houses critical of the government are routinely threatened with closure, and ordinary citizens expressing dissent on social media face intimidation and legal harassment.



Peaceful protests are no longer tolerated, as evidenced by the violent dispersal of demonstrations against the high cost of living and poor governance.





3. Systematic Use of Excessive Force



Police brutality has become the norm, with law enforcement officers acting as instruments of political repression rather than protectors of citizens’ rights.



Protesters advocating for better living conditions have been met with tear gas, beatings, and arrests, creating a climate of fear that silences legitimate grievances.





In one shocking case, a peaceful protest by unemployed youths was violently dispersed, with many detained in inhumane conditions for extended periods.





4. Tribalism and Divisive Rhetoric



Under the current administration, tribal discrimination has taken root, with public appointments and opportunities skewed to benefit certain regions while marginalizing others.



Top government officials have openly insulted and dehumanized certain tribes, referring to their regions as “poverty-stricken” or “useless.”



This unchecked tribalism erodes national unity and deepens divisions among Zambians.





5. The Judiciary as a Weapon of Oppression



The judiciary, once a symbol of impartial justice, has been turned into a weapon for political persecution.



Opposition leaders and critics of the government are subjected to swift and harsh judgments, while ruling party officials guilty of hate speech and corruption walk free.





Hon. Banda’s abduction included reopening a dormant case from eight years ago as a diversionary tactic to justify his mistreatment.



6. Silence on Grave Human Rights Violations



The removal of Hon. Banda from Medland Hospital, where he was receiving medical care, to a military facility without his consent, was a blatant violation of his rights. Such acts are not isolated incidents but part of a worrying pattern of abuse under this administration.





A National and Global Outcry



Numerous local and international institutions have issued statements and reports exposing the deteriorating human rights situation in Zambia:



Amnesty International has reported on the shrinking civic space and the systematic targeting of dissenting voices.



The Zambia Conference of Catholic Bishops has warned against the government’s failure to protect fundamental freedoms and its authoritarian tendencies.



Human Rights Watch has provided credible evidence of arbitrary arrests, harassment, and suppression of free speech.





When so many respected institutions raise the alarm, how can Mr. Muleya, as a representative of the Human Rights Commission, turn a blind eye?



A Dangerous Betrayal of Trust



Mr. Muleya’s reckless claim not only undermines the credibility of the Human Rights Commission but also emboldens the government to continue its oppressive tactics. His misleading narrative trivializes the suffering of Zambians who have endured harassment, detention, and persecution. It shows a shocking disregard for the mandate of the Human Rights Commission, which should be to hold the government accountable—not to act as its apologist.





A Call to Action



Zambians deserve better. They deserve a Human Rights Commission that stands with them and speaks truth to power. Mr. Muleya must immediately retract his statement, apologize to the nation, and commit to upholding the principles of justice and fairness.





The people of Zambia have the right to demand honesty and accountability from their leaders, especially on matters as critical as human rights. The evidence is clear: human rights in Zambia are not improving—they are deteriorating at an alarming rate. It is time for the Human Rights Commission to fulfill its duty to protect the people, not shield the government.



If Mr. Muleya cannot align himself with the truth, he should step aside and allow someone with integrity to lead the fight for human rights in Zambia. The Zambian people deserve nothing less.