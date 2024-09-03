“It’s my last year in the club” – Salah on stay at Liverpool

Mohamed Salah is one of three key Liverpool players nearing the end of their current contracts.

Alongside club captain Virgil van Dijk and homegrown talent Trent Alexander-Arnold, Salah is set to depart Anfield at the close of the season unless new agreements are reached to keep them at the club.

Since joining Liverpool in 2017 from Roma, after earlier stints at Basel, Chelsea, and Fiorentina, Salah has made a remarkable impact.

He has netted 214 goals and contributed 92 assists in 352 appearances for the Reds.

“I had a good summer; I had a long time to stay with myself and think positive, as you know it’s my last year in the club,” Salah told Sky Sports.

“I just want to enjoy it. I don’t want to think about it. I feel I’m free to play football, and we’ll see what happens next year.

“Nobody in the club has talked to me yet about contracts, so OK, I’ll play my last season, and we’ll see at the end of the season. It’s not up to me.”

In September 2023, Liverpool turned down a massive £150 million ($197 million) bid from Saudi Pro League side Al Ittihad for Mohamed Salah.

Despite rumours of another potential approach by Saudi clubs this summer, no concrete offer was made for the Egyptian star.

As Salah enters the final year of his contract, Liverpool manager Arne Slot has opted not to comment on the player’s situation, keeping any potential developments under wraps.

“At this moment [Salah] is one of ours, and I am really happy with him being one of ours,” Slot said. “He played really well, but I don’t talk about contracts.”

