IT’S NO JOKE: Ba NAPSA declares bid for Chibombo council chairperson seat

COMEDIAN, Chilufya Kachingwe popularly known as Ba NAPSA, has officially declared his intentions to bid for the Chibombo seat under the ruling UPND in the forthcoming general elections this year.

In a Facebook post, Kachingwe reaffirmed his loyalty to the ruling party regardless of the outcome of the adoption process.

Kachingwe said that he has been an active supporter of the UPND since 2016, dating back to his time as a student at the University of Zambia (UNZA), where he was part of the party’s student movement.

He shared that his political affiliation had previously cost him employment opportunities under the former government, as he was openly identified as a UPND supporter.

Despite this, Kachingwe said he has no regrets about his political stance and strongly believes in the party’s ideology and governing mandate.

“Without any regret, I am pro-UPND and will always support UPND,” he said,

The aspiring council chairperson said his loyalty to the party remains firm whether or not he is adopted as the official UPND candidate, noting that he believes the party recognises his contributions to its growth and mobilisation efforts in Chibombo.

Kachingwe expressed confidence that the UPND would have no difficulty having him serve as one of its ambassadors in the district ahead of the 2026 elections.

Therefore, to distinguish between his creative side with is political journey, Kachingwe has since launched a political mobilisation campaign through a dedicated social media page titled “Chilufya Kachingwe for Chibombo Council Chair 2026” which he said will be used to share updates on his political activities.

Kachingwe is one of many creatives, such as rapper Macky 2, gospel singer Kings Malembe Malembe who have expressed interest to take up political leadership as this year’s general election nears..

Kalemba January 11, 2025