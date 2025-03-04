It’s not about who sits in a chair, but who bears the weight of that seat- Ephraim Shakafuswa tells HH

Dear Mr. President



While you sit in the comfort of power, confidently claiming that you’ve “put glue” in the chair, let’s remind you of a simple and undeniable truth: It is the people who are the real glue that holds this nation together, not you, nor any other leader. History has shown us, time and again, that the true strength of a nation lies not in the hands of its rulers, but in the resilience, sacrifice, and unwavering determination of its people.





You may choose to dismiss this by claiming you’ve “sat on the chair with both your buttocks and put glue there,” but let’s not forget the words of those who sought to break the spirit of the African people. Ian Smith, the white minority ruler of Rhodesia, once arrogantly declared, “Never, never, never in a thousand years shall a black man rule this country.” But history is a relentless force—Smith’s regime collapsed, and the people triumphed, proving that the will of the people is far stronger than any oppressive regime.





Even in apartheid South Africa, Hendrik Verwoerd, the architect of segregation, dismissed the idea of black South Africans governing, declaring that they were “not ready.” Yet, despite his attempts to suppress them, the people rose, and apartheid fell. It was the people who drove that change.





Now, President Hichilema, let me be clear: It’s not about who sits in a chair, but who bears the weight of that seat. Look beyond your office, visit the compounds, the bus stations, and the streets where the real Zambian people struggle every day. Those are the ones who hold this country together, not the individuals in power.



You speak of economic austerity, telling people to consume less than they produce, but have you truly walked in their shoes? How can people reduce consumption when they have so little to begin with? Your rhetoric may sound good in speeches, but it misses the harsh reality of life for many Zambians, who are just trying to survive.





Don’t take the silence of Zambians for granted. Our history is filled with leaders who lost touch with the people, and we all know what happened to them. Where are they now? You might be in power today, but those who lost sight of the people’s struggles and the pulse of the nation are no longer remembered fondly. The people’s patience is not to be mistaken for weakness or approval. Silence does not mean agreement.





President Hichilema, understand this: The glue is the people. Always has been, always will be. Without them, no government, no leader, and no policy will stand the test of time. Your time in power is temporary, but the resilience of the people, their fight for justice, and their drive to survive will outlast any regime. Don’t forget that the people are watching, and they are the ones who ultimately shape the future of this nation.





So let this be a reminder: The glue is the people, and it always will be



Yours truly,



Ephraim Shakafuswa

Member – Tonse Alliance Council of Leaders