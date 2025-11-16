IT’S NOT EASY TO RUN A POLITICAL PARTY – SANGWA
Owner of the Movement for National Renewal (MNR), John Sangwa says it’s not easy to run a political party in Zambia.
Sangwa says he is facing challenges forming structures across the country as people are just chewing his money while failing to form structures.
He says people should be honest enough on which party they belong to and not getting money from him while supporting HH and the UPND.
He says if the trend continues, he will have no any other option but to go back to his legal profession.
UPND lies, again. What is wrong with these people fabricating lies, yet using cyber laws to jail anyone else that lies? They want to have patent telling lies? How do you praise singers endorse UPND lies? Is your tribal allegiance so great that you are happy for the country to be destroyed by your conman freemason leader?
REJECT TRIBALISM, CORRUPTION AND OPPRESSION.
VOTE FOR CHANGE IN 2026.
The truth is HH and his UPND are well organized.He has support from the people you are trying to porch.There is no tangible reason to remove HH.The man has the heart for the people.One can not grab a woman who has love and trust for husband.It can’t happen.Just go back to your usual job.President HH is another.