IT’S NOT EASY TO RUN A POLITICAL PARTY – SANGWA



Owner of the Movement for National Renewal (MNR), John Sangwa says it’s not easy to run a political party in Zambia.





Sangwa says he is facing challenges forming structures across the country as people are just chewing his money while failing to form structures.





He says people should be honest enough on which party they belong to and not getting money from him while supporting HH and the UPND.





He says if the trend continues, he will have no any other option but to go back to his legal profession.