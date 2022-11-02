It’s Not Necessary For Pf To Continue Apologising, Says Dr Alex Ngoma

IT’S NOT NECESSARY FOR PF TO CONTINUE APOLOGISING, SAYS DR NG’OMA

By Isaac Zulu

It is not necessary for the PF leadership to continue apologising to the Zambian people for the alleged wrong doings they engaged in, says political scientist Dr Alex Ngoma.

“I think members of the public and all stakeholders should be told that the Patriot Front leadership is on record of categorically stating that the PF has gone on the ground and discovered that there were some wrong doings that the former ruling party might have engaged in,” said Dr Ng’oma. “And if you remember correctly, the Patriot Front acting president Given Lubinda has been on record of having apologized to the Zambian general populace. And those sentiments have been amplified by other PF senior members of the party on a number of media platforms. And in my own considered view, I think that that we cannot continue having the PF rendering an apology every time and again. Can we make progress politically, please.”

And Dr Ng’oma said that the fact the Patriot Front so far has eight presidential aspiring candidates is an testament that the former ruling party is committed to intra party democracy.

Speaking in an interview with Daily Revelation, Dr Ng’oma explained that the number of individuals vying for the position of PF party president is a demonstration that the Patriot Front is an attractive and popular political party in the country.

“I think that given the number of people that have expressed interest in running for the position of Patriot Front president, you can easily tell that the Patriot Front is still a popular opposition political party in the country,” Dr Ng’oma explained. “Further more, this is an indication that the Patriot Front is more than committed to ensuring that intra party democracy prevails in the PF.”

Dr Ng’oma said urged the PF general membership to remain united ahead of the national general convention slated for March 2023.

He said that the Patriot Front can only bounce back to power if they remain united and urged those that might not be picked to contest for the position of party president to rally behind an individual who was going to be elected as party president.

“My clarion call to the Patriot Front leadership is that they should be more united than ever before. They should know that there can only be one presidential candidate at a time. Therefore, it is only prudent that we encourage the PF to rally behind whoever is going to be elected as party president during their national conference “- Daily Revelation