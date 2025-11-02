It’s not normal that an artist can be bùllïed based on a song they sing for a political candidate- Silavwe Jackson

‎LET ARTISTS BE ARTISTS!



Lusaka… Sunday November 2, 2025

‎

‎It’s not normal that an artist can be negatively labelled and bùllïed based on a song they sing for a political candidate.



‎

‎It is the same intolerance that has spilled over between ruling and opposition cadres or opposition vs opposition cadres.

‎

‎A person who easily labels and bullies an artists is a danger to the political party they support and our society.



‎

‎An artist does not become my enemy because they have sang for President Hichilema or any opposition figure



‎

‎A progressive and prosperous society has no rulling or opposition, just citizens bettering their lives and society.



‎

‎Let artists flex their talent without fear of revenge when the person they sang for losses power.

‎

‎Silavwe Jackson, GPZ President



‎