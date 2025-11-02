It’s not normal that an artist can be bùllïed based on a song they sing for a political candidate- Silavwe Jackson

LET ARTISTS BE ARTISTS!
Lusaka… Sunday November 2, 2025
It’s not normal that an artist can be negatively labelled and bùllïed based on a song they sing for a political candidate.
It is the same intolerance that has spilled over between ruling and opposition cadres or opposition vs opposition cadres.
A person who easily labels and bullies an artists is a danger to the political party they support and our society.
An artist does not become my enemy because they have sang for President Hichilema or any opposition figure
A progressive and prosperous society has no rulling or opposition, just citizens bettering their lives and society.
Let artists flex their talent without fear of revenge when the person they sang for losses power.
Silavwe Jackson, GPZ President