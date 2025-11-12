IT’S NOT THE POLICE WHO ARE A PROBLEM BUT SENIOR UPND LEADERS- Chilufya Tayali

By Chilufya Tayali

IT’S NOT THE POLICE WHO ARE A PROBLEM BUT SENIOR UPND LEADERS

=================

Politics, you know, it’s like marriage, sometimes you don’t agree with the actions or decisions of your partner, but you stick around for the uniry of the family.





I am sorry, don’t like to die inside, I like to speak my mind. Which is why many people don’t like me or call me unreliable because they want me to agree with everything.



Honestly, I’m not satisfied with how the Chingola incident is s being handled. To me, Bakapokola are not the problem; it’s the politics, Senseli, the black mountain, the Shushushu, and lastly, Bakapokola.





UPND cadres don’t even come in, so all those threats of bringing back cadrism is misplaced if not a losing battle. Which cadres will go and fight abapondo bamu Chingola. Guys… let’s be reasonable.



Yes, I’m far away, but from what people are saying, certain leaders are the problem. Politics is about listening to the people. If the President ignores them, that’s a problem.





President Lungu had a similar problem of not listening to the cries of the people or acting too late. I don’t expect the same from President Hichilema.



Those folks are crying out for attention, that’s why they acted out like that, though in a wrong way.





Their intentions were not to hurt the President, but get his attention to act on certain political leaders not bringing a vicious dog to bite them.



Declaring war on a few individuals won’t solve anything. Mining is at the heart of Chingola’s economy, and it affects everyone.





Whoever fights for that cause will be seen as a hero. One of the affected people told me and I quote,



“BaTayali ifwe twalifwa kale, mulya mu filongoma twingila nimu mfwa mulya, tatutina ifili fyonse”





President Hichilema won big in Chingola because he spoke to the issues affecting those people. It, therefore, follows that others opposition can take advantage of the situation if the President seems to ignore the real issues.





Politics is about managing people’s welfare and emotions, not making videos or blaming a handful of people. Why are you arresting a lot of people if the incident was caused by a few disgruntled youths.





I humbly submit that, the real problem is how the leadership failed to handle penitent issues in Chingola.



Frank Tayali said it right, selfishness, corruption and double standards, the President shouldn’t ignore that.





People don’t need a ruthless police commissioner; they need a leaders who will listen to them and act accordingly.



Forgive me, but changing the police isn’t the answer, change the leadership at Provincial and Ministry.





I am sure someone will say, “You see…, Tayali is not consistent”.



TAYALI, THE PUBLIC LAWYER OF THE PUBLIC COURT OF OPINIONS!!!