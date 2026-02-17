It’s not the South African Police, It’s Zambian Government- Amb. Emmanuel Mwamba

By Amb. Emmanuel Mwamba

It’s not the South African Police, It’s Zambian Government





A complaint was laid to the South African Police by a South African pressure group Progressive Forces of South Africa (PFSA), an entity that State House and Mulilo Kabesha have been using as the primary civil activist organization, conducting protests and press conferences, demanding the repatriation of the remains to Zambia and now demanding a postmortem and criminal investigation into the death of former Zambian President Edgar Lungu.





Dont hide in the South African Police.



The family’s lawyers; Masheke Attorneys have since responded with the following;



“Your office is aware that two extant High Court orders expressly direct that possession

and custody of the body remain with Two Mountains Funeral Services pending the

finalisation of the legal proceedings”.





“Those orders are binding and operative. In addition, leave to appeal has been granted by the Supreme Court of Appeal. The appeal is

therefore alive, and at this juncture the operative court orders remain in force and must be respected pending the outcome of the appellate process. In the absence of a judicial variation or further order authorising removal, no person or entity is legally permitted to act inconsistently with those directives”





“In light of the above, our clients instruct us to demand strict compliance with the existing

court orders. Any action taken in contravention thereof would be unlawful and subject to appropriate legal action”