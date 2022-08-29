IT’S NOW FIMBA UPOKE INSTEAD OF BALLY WILL FIX IT – SAYS FRANK BWALYA, MEMBER OF THE SOCIALIST PARTY NATIONAL COUNCIL MANAGEMENT COMMITTEE

The under-performing and no-direction UPND party has changed its slogan from “Bally Will Fix It” to “Fimba Upoke”.

In Bemba land, this slogan is meant to mock anyone who is dissatisfied with something.

In short, what this failed party and government is saying is that whoever is complaining about the cost of living and the UPND bad governance, “Ba Fimbe Bapoke”. But why use such a slogan when so many things have gone wrong in the country since they took over power?

1. Mobile money booths were destroyed on the pretext of cleaning the city and promises of relocation. That has not happened.

2. Fertiliser was going to be reduced to K250 from K700. Is that the status today?

3. Middlemen and women were to be removed from the procurement of fuel in order to reduce the pump price from the then K17 per litre to as low as K5. This has not been delivered.

4. Mealie price was to be reduced from the then K90 per 25Kg bag to K50 or below. How much is mealie meal today?

5. Electricity was to be affordable even for the poor and vulnerable. But the connection fee has skyrocketed since the UPND assumed power.

6. They promised not to give government business to relatives and friends. This has been swept under the carpet hence what we are seeing today at Zesco, Lusaka Water, the Road Development Agency, State House, and many government and quasi-government institutions.

7. They pledged to stop single-sourcing and awarding contracts to ruling party cadres. But how was Mr Jangulo awarded the contract to supply fertiliser for the 2022 to 2023 farming season? And why was he paid in full before he supplied it?

8. There was to be an end to tribal appointments, but what we see today is the opposite of that when it comes to major government positions.

Therefore, our biggest question is: could these be the reasons the UPND has adopted the “Fimba Upoke” slogan?

We all know that the UPND has failed to live up to the promises it made prior to the August 12, 2021 general elections, but mocking Zambians by telling them “Fimba Upoke” when they express unhappiness with its leadership is notorious arrogance.

Let the UPND face the people with humility and apologise for failing to fulfil the promises they made.