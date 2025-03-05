ITS NOW FIRE, SAYS UPND AS IT CHANGES ITS MEDIA TEAM



The ruling party, UPND says it is now going to be fire heading to 2026 elections.



Unveiling the new media team, the UPND says the team put up is upto task to counter the propaganda.





Cornelius Mweetwa who doubles his Spokesperson role for Government and the party announced the new team replacing the old one led by Ruth Dante which has been in office since 2006.



Mark Simuwe who has been calling himself as a UPND Consultant replaces Ms Dante. He will now have an official position at the party Secretariat as Media Director.





Sikwindi an old UPND member who at some time had left the party with Sakwiba Sikota to form United Liberal Party will deputise Simuuwe. He has no media background just like his senior and replaces Cheelo Katambo a long time royal Journalist who quit his job at to help the party.



Both Ms Dante and Kataambo are Journalists. They have however been accused of being ineffective. Not knowing the terms of condition for such a position at the UPND.





Mweetwa also named another party Supporter Oliver Chalala who has been arguing with Emmanuel Mwamba on Facebook as UPND Consultant. This is the position Simuuwe carried himself under.



He said Ms Dante and her team will now work under the leadership of Simuuwe as members of the media team.





President Hakainde Hichilema has also appointed a team of Ministers to the Ministerial Media team to articulate the government policies.



Mweetwa named Health Minister Muchima, Commerce Minister Chipoka Mulenga, and Transport Minister Tayali as part of the team.





Others are Community Development Ms Mwamba and Nominated member of Parliament Mufalali.



Elvis Nkandu who is Sports and Youth Development Minister has been appointed as Party Deputy Spokesperson. He will deputise Mweetwa.





The names were unveiled at a media briefing on Tuesday, 4th March 2025 at Ministry of Information and Media.



The Ministers will feature in various media platforms to articulate government policies which Hichilema belief is not well explained to the people.





The UPND says it has done alot which needs to be explained to the country. Recently the UPND government appointed some Journalists to all Ministries to help in the information dissemination.



The Hakainde Hichilema regime is working round the clock to ensure it secures a second term of office.





There are fears it could lose the 2026 elections making it a one term office due to a number of key unfulfilled campaign promises.



Zambian Eye, 5th March 2025