By Amb. Emmanuel Mwamba

LIVE NOW; “It’s Our Turn to Eat”



On Emmanuel Mwamba Verified we discuss the extent of corruption under President Hakainde Hichilema







The sophistication, extent and brazen systematic looting and plunder of the Treasury and national assets is of concern.



From issues around Mopani ,FQM, Vedanta, to Jubilee metals acquiring waste rock dump is estimated to contain over 350 million tonnes of copper material, to fertilizer deals and medicine deals.





Further, the deliberate choice to use direct bidding and single-sourcing procurement methods for almost all government large-scale purchases demonstrates the sheer determination to make hay while the sun shines.





He has even given some change to his cadres, looting the Compensation Fund at Ministry of Justice over K50million using, irregular, illegal awards and fraudulent consent judgments.





CDF is another looting frenzy.



However, “No matter how tall the mountain is, it cannot block the sun.” – Chinese Proverb.





The rot has surfaced, “ifyakulila kutulo, bafimwena kumalushi”, “Ubushiku umukote alubile, Cimbwi anya mfwi”.



Join the debate at 20;00hrs.