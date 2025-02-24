ITS OVER FOR HICHILEMA AND UPND- Fred M’membe

ITS OVER FOR HICHILEMA AND UPND



Mr Hakainde Hichilema and the UPND’s desperation, agitation and uneasiness is becoming evident, as we head towards the 2026 general elections. Why? They can see their end, and how fast its approaching. They can also see that the majority of the population are numb with the growing sense of helplessness and hopelessness.



Simply put, there is nothing working in this country at present. Zambians are hungry and miserable. Their livelihood has changed rapidly into a worser situation. It is also apparent that Mr Hichilema and his league have realized that their administration is a monumental mess, which has impoverished multitudes of Zambians. They know that apart from their reckless abandonment of principles, integrity and credibility, they have also exhibited a serious lack of ability to recognize, comprehend and experience the emotions, feelings and thoughts of the people.





Certainly, their posturing, arrogance and unapologetic disposition have failed. Their blame- games, and divide and lie strategies have failed to yield too. Zambians now know and understand that Mr Hichilema can not be trusted to carry this country forward. They know that his leadership has failed our country Their lies will take us nowhere. In fact, Zambians lost hope in his meaningless talk, intended to trick them or conceal the truth about the situation facing the country. We truly need change, nabafilwa, and Zambians are tired of one lie after another.





And Zambians are fully aware that the country is in a deep mess and nothing seems to be working anymore. Zambians also know that, a larger part of this mess starts from Mr Hichilema and his league’s lack of vision, corruption and looting of public resources, tribalism, abuse of state institutions, lack of constitutionalism and democracy, breakdown in the rule of law, and shrinking of the democratic space.





Zambians are also cognizant of the fact that this administration is not only autocratic and cruel, but it has sold out to multinational corporations and foreign interests. They know that Mr Hichilema and his league worships and believes in trafficking with and aiding foreign interests at the expense of its own citizens. And that their cause has nothing to do with the suffering masses of this country, but has everything to do with boosting foreign interests as well as the profits of Mr Hichilema’s friends and business associates. To them, the present pain and misery they have inflicted on our people is not a priority. It’s an administration that is filled with detached and self-indulgent individuals, who only care about themselves, and their business interests.





They have been unmasked and their intentions for this country, and its people have been laid bare.



This is the reason Mr Hichilema and the UPND are now in overdrive, trying to create an illusory narrative that there is no alternative political outfit in Zambia today that can unseat them from power. But we ask them: if that is the case, why are they concerned? And when did ruling parties in this country start recommending alternative leadership? When did ruling parties begin making choices on behalf of citizens on who should take over from them? Let Mr Hichilema and the UPND not assume that just because it took them 23 years in opposition, before they could form government, then every party seeking political leadership in this country will undergo a similar waiting process, No!





Mr Hichilema should understand that transitions of power in this country have always taken place under different circumstances or situations all the time. Zambians now know and appreciate the usefulness of a vote. They fully comprehend the practicality of voting, and the transformation it brings to our society. Therefore, our people don’t need the UPND and it’s any hired voices to guide them on how or what to do in a tripartite election, because they have already lived and experienced Mr Hichilema’s leadership, and fully understand what his “champion’s league” administration is all about, and how he has fared with the ten-point plan, he promised will turnaround the economy of this country once elected.





Our people know about the political and socio-economic uncertainties, abuse of state institutions, lack of constitutionalism, democracy, governance, the rule of law, and other numerous illegalities, Mr Hichilema has been aiding, and how the same have ended up affecting the integrity, credibility and acceptability of this government.





As we draw near the 2026 general elections, we remain confident that the millions of disappointed masses of this country are our anchor points that will help us achieve our desire to create a fair, just, patriotic and people centered governance system. This cause is unstoppable and transcends all barriers or dark forces intentions on continuing under the current order.





It’s over for Mr Hichilema and the UPND. They have wasted their time on divisive and petty issues, as an alternative to delivering on their campaign promises. They can do all they can, but Zambians have already decided that kuya bebele!



Fred M’membe

President of the Socialist Party