By Fanny Kalonda

BIZWELL Mutale says the new ‘recycled non-performing’ members of central committee appointed by acting PF president Given Lubinda has put the final nail in the coffin of the former ruling party.



“We are sinking. Too many lies and fake pretences in PF political stance. It’s over and will not return or exist ever again,” he says.

Mutale, who was PF member of the national mobilisation committee ahead of the 2021 general elections, accused Lubinda of wanting to destroy the party completely and send it into oblivion.

Lubinda recently announced new central committee members ahead of the party convention which has been received with mixed feelings from party members.



“The current central committee has been rejected and asked to step down to allow the party rebranding and gain the confidence of the PF members and members of the public,” Mutale told The Mast. “The most unacceptable behaviour that brought Patriotic Front party to lose election and booted out of the office, it has continued.”



He argued that the PF is not brandable adding that the same cartel that worked against the party in terms of segregation, tribalism, greed, infighting, selfishness, betrayal and regionalism has continued.



“I want to assist the acting deputy president Given Lubinda to confirm that Patriotic Front party under his leadership style it is time to pack the bags and stop dreaming for 2026. It will not be rebranded and revitalised in any form. The party has a lot of members that can turn it around 100 per cent but the cartel of destruction, the same cartel that operated towards the general election has continued,” Mutale charged. “There is nothing that has changed or that will change looking at the current situation in the Patriotic Front party. We are sinking. Too many lies and fake pretences in PF political stance. It’s over and will not return or exist ever again into a real-life. PF, it’s time to accept the reality and turn the new chapter, process it and move on game over.”



He said the PF needs to focus on being realistic by investing in growing members to rebuild the party around the country.

“… some were members of PF just fattening their stomachs at the expense of the deserving members of the PF. Talking rubbish and blackmailing people whom they don’t even know about and cheating the president while embezzling funds from him with false pretence. There are many reasons this PF party has got to this stage and it’s no longer rumours. It’s factual. There was an internal backstabbing and tribal alignment. Friends, pocket alignment in terms of operations resources and presidential appointments. This was highly controlled by the internal tribal cartel. The president [Edgar Lungu] did not have much power,” he charged. “I have followed the unfolding events of Patriotic Front members of central committee with serious concerns and interest. The culture of working relationship between the members of central committee and the Patriotic Front members and their party structures has completely been driven apart and ignored. …under his watch Hon Given Lubinda who was then, sitting as the member of central committee and national executive committee, the highest decisions making body for the entire PF party, failed to accept the failure of the entire MCC. And he chose to be a leader now proven to be disastrous and continued to drive the party in non-rebrand mood.”



Mutale said the feelings of general party members have been ignored.

“The grassroots members at this point don’t exist. Completely ignored. This is a repeat of the candidate adoption mistake. It was not a mistake, it’s a planned move,” said Mutale.