IT’S SAD OUR OWN SECRETARIAT IS NOW A NO-GO AREA FOR US- Given Lubinda

IT’S SAD OUR OWN SECRETARIAT IS NOW A NO-GO AREA FOR US



Moribund PF presidential aspirant Given Lubinda was today made to hold his Press briefing at his house’s Eagles View Events Center in Kabwata after PF president Robert Chabinga made it very clear that no one will be allowed to use the PF Secretariat without his approval.





“It’s sad our own Secretariat is now a no-go area for us. The problem is we don’t want to come together and just have one credible candidate. Everyone wants to be President but it doesn’t work like that, ” said Lubinda to his team members shortly after the briefing.