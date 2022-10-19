It’s sinister for UPND to resume campaigns in Kabushi, Kwacha- Tutwa Ngulube

THE resumption of campaigns in Kabushi and Kwacha constituencies when there is an order of stay of elections in the two constituencies is confirmation that the UPND administration has no respect for the rule of law and the Constitution, Tutwa Ngulube has charged.

The Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) last week announce the new date for the holding of the by-elections in Kabushi and Kwacha but the Constitutional Court on Monday in its judgement ruled that the Commission was obliged to respect the order of stay for the elections.

And now, Mr Ngulube says it was sinister that the UPND commenced political campaigns in form of roadshows even before the Constitutional Could deliver its judgement in the mater of Peter Sinkamba and Isaac Mwanza.

Mr Ngulube has said should the ECZ proceed with the by-elections in Kabushi and Kwacha that would mark the death of the Commission and the beginning of anarchy in electoral process.

He said the UPND was so much desperate that they were willing to break the laws and breach the Constitution only for the desire to attain majority numbers in Parliament by going into by-elections without the participation of the opposition political parties

Mr Ngulube said the former ruling party was aware that the UPND using Parliament would be declaring more seats in Parliament to create more by-elections.

He said on 20th of October, 2022, the PF would be going to the Court of Appeal while the following week, the former ruling party would be back in the High Court to deliver the judgement that was stayed.

“The UPND never respected the judiciary while in the opposition. Judges were being insulted each time they delivered a judgement that was not in favour of the UPND. Now that he is President, it would be naive for Zambians to think the UPND will respect the courts and the Constitution. We have not seen anything yet from this administration. It is in fact sinister that the UPND should be conducting roadshows in Kabushi and Kwacha when there is a High Court order that stayed the elections,” Mr Ngulube said.- Daily Nation