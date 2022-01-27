IT’S TABOO TO INVESTIGATE FORMER PRESIDENT, SAYS MOONGA … HH and Lungu should secretly discuss and resolve matters

PF central committee member Paul Moonga says President Hakainde Hichilema must simply discuss things with former president Edgar Lungu rather than carrying out any investigations against him, saying he must behave in the same manner Lungu behaved towards Rupiah Banda.

And Moonga said Socialist Party (SP) leader Fred M’membe is happy to receive the defection of Margaret Mumba from the PF “who can’t even express herself in English.”

Speaking with Daily Revelation, Moonga said he firmly supported investigations against all those who might have committed wrongs when the PF was in power, except president Lungu, as the presidency was an institution.

He said in the western world, which viewed itself as the master of the whole world, people there did not go after their former presidents. However, state institutions in the United States are currently going after their immediate former president Donald Trump over several allegations.

“It’s a taboo. The day one you are in office as president you have committed a crime already, that’s why they give them immunity by the nature of the office. So HH my dear young brother, the best thing he can do is behave like president Lungu did. He became president he never went for Rupiah Banda,” Moonga said. “Whether he stole or did not steal, Rupiah Banda, he made him a free man. The bahaviour of late president (Levy) Mwanawasa, May His Soul Rest In Peace, he divided the country where now Bembas saw that the Lenjes were now after the Bembas. That should not repeat itself. The country was divided under Mwanawasa…when we know this was a man as solicitor general he was friends with Isa Galedoo, and Kaunda fired him as Solicitor general of being a corrupt man as a lawyer but here we are, I am sorry to say he’s in the grave. Hero worshiping Mwanawasa.”

Moonga said “the world is so difficult, as such we should keep and preserve our presidents office.”

“Not ba Lungu, we are talking about office of President. I can no longer use any derogatory message against HH. He’s now a president…whether he’s wrong my language now should have respect for the institutional office he is holding, not himself as HH,” Moonga said. “He’s now President of Zambia. All of us we need to pay respect to the President of the Republic of Zambia. When he goes wrong we should call him aside, not going to papers. Why not dialogue with HH, why go in the paper? It’s foolish. It’s like you Patson you go and talk to a paper about your wife, mukazi wanga atundila pa bed. Then you are a nuisance.”

Put to him that a President was just like any other citizen, a glorified servant among all the servants with people being the real bosses, and therefore must be held accountable in whatever form, including in the newspapers, Moonga said that is where people have gone wrong, saying a way must be found of engaging the President.

"I have the number for HH, I can call him 'Mr President I need to see you over this sort of issues'. I must engage the President of Zambia on pertinent issues to discuss. The moment always in the papers, undressing each other kutukanana we are not going anywhere," Moonga said. "So I am saying to President HH if ba Lungu has done anything wrong…