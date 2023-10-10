‘It’s time for a revolution’ – CCC party threatens, following recall of 15 MPs

The main opposition Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) is contemplating launching massive protests against the controversial recall of its Members of Parliament by a shadowy individual calling himself the party’s interim Secretary General.

Sengezo Tshabangu, last week, wrote to the Speaker of Parliament Jacob Mudenda claiming to be the party’s Interim Secretary General and that he intended to recall 15 CCC lawmakers and 17 councillors.

Despite Mudenda having earlier received communication from CCC leader Nelson Chamisa telling him to ignore Tshabangu’s letter, the Speaker on Monday wrote to the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) announcing 15 parliamentary seats vacant.

The affected MPs are Pashor Raphael Sibanda (Cowdray Park); Ereck Gono (Lobengula-Magwegwe); Nicola June Watson (Bulawayo South); Desmond Makaza (Mpopoma-Mzilikazi); Obert Manduna (Nketa); Sitabile Mlilo (Proportional Representation); Jasmine Toffa (Proportional Representation); Janet Dube (Proportional Representation); Evidence Zana (Youth Quota); Morgan Ncube (Beitbridge West); Nomathemba Sibanda (Proportional Representation); Velisiwe Nkomo (Proportional Representation); Prince Dubeko Sibanda (Binga North); Bright Moyo Vanya (Lupane East) and Febion Munyaradzi (Mabvuku-Tafara).

Without explaining how they want to retaliate, Promise Mkwananzi, the CCC national spokesperson said they are going to fight for the right to vote.

“We will not accept such disdainful conduct against our constitution and our democracy in Zimbabwe,” he said.

“We are lodging the fight for the right to vote, the right of choice and the respect and supremacy of our constitution.

“Zanu PF has undermined and subverted the will of the people for far too long. We have to stand up now.”

Prince Dubeko Sibanda who was also recalled from Binga North said “it’s time for a revolution.”

“On October 1, 2020, they recalled me for ceasing to be a member of the MDC-A, which I won under in 2018. We left it and formed CCC. I won by-elections on March 26, 2022, under CCC. I did so again in the general elections on August 23, 2023. Today, they recalled us again. It’s time for a revolution,” he said.

Meanwhile, 13 CCC MPs in Bulawayo filed a High Court application seeking an order declaring that they have a right to remain in parliament and that Tshabangu has no authority to recall them. The party has described him as an “impostor.”

They are seeking: “An order declaring that the Plaintiffs’ have a right to remain in, and be recognized as Members of Parliament by virtue of having been so elected in the general elections held on the 23 and 24th of August 2023 and having been so sworn on the 7th of September 2023.

“An order declaring that 1” Defendant has no authority to communicate, engage, or correspond with the 2nd Defendant purporting to represent the Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) in respect of the Plaintiffs’ positions as Members of Parliament.

“An order declaring that the 2nd Defendant has no obligation to act on the basis of any communication or correspondence addressed to him by the 1″ Defendant purporting to communicate any information pertaining to Plaintiffs’ membership of the Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) or in respect of the Plaintiffs’ position or status as Members of Parliament.”

Exiled former Zanu-PF cabinet Minister Walter Mzembi argues that the recall of CCC members was being influenced by the ruling party in its quest for a two thirds majority.

“As long as this man Jacob Mudenda is a Zanu PF Politburo Member reporting to President Mnangagwa and is whipped by his Chief Whip during Zanu PF caucuses there will be no separation of powers between the Executive and Parliament.

“He will facilitate anything Zanu PF wants including a 2/3 Majority for its Third Term Project.

“He will also through the tortoise on the fence post Tshabangu recall CCC MPs at will in batches until the few remaining in Parly recognise Tshabangu as SG, agenda being splitting of this Party.

“Already “the please don’t recall me SG ” pleas seem to be in motion from the intelligence at hand,” he said.

Mzembi also points out that decisions to be taken by CCC in this particular matter will be critical.

“So the first wave has hit, there will be a second one and so forth. CCC has decided to go to Court, Zanu-PF is happy with this response which recognises the Courts after their invalidation when this Party did not contest its dispute of the Presidential Ballot result,” the former Tourism Minister added.

“The legitimacy question is being settled . Bulawayo had a fair chance at the Courts during the Caretaker phase of this administration now they have fully assumed power. Beware the ides of Baghdad!

“A Political or Legal response or both is the big question? Can CCC move its Parliamentary and Council Reps out of their new comfort zones without consequence is the next big question?

“What will be the arguments for and against some painful decisions which clearly need to be considered. Is this about CCC only or about the Voter, and What is the Voter saying?”