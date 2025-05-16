Duncan Liywalii | Opinion



Title: IT’S TIME FOR A ZAMBIA CDF AUTHORITY—LETS GET DEVELOPMENT RIGHT



By Duncan Liywalii



When the government increased the Constituency Development Fund (CDF) to historic levels, many of us cheered. It was a bold move toward decentralization and community-led development. But fast-forward to today, and we find ourselves asking: why are some projects stalling? Why is there inconsistent quality? And why do some constituencies thrive while others fall behind?





THE ANSWER LIES NOT IN THE IDEA OF CDF ITSELF—BUT IN HOW MUCH WE MANAGE IT.



THE PROBLEMS ISN’T THE MONEY—IT IS THE SYSTEM





The current setup places too much pressure on local councils, many of which lack the technical expertise to vet, plan, and monitor CDF projects. Worse, political influence sometimes turns CDF into a campaign tool instead of a development tool. This is not what the people were promised.





THE SOLUTION: A Zambia CDF Authority (ZCFA)



Zambia needs a professional, semi-autonomous body to take charge of CDF management—a Zambia Constituency Development Fund Authority (ZCFA). This institution would standardize processes, monitor progress in real time, and ensure that every kwacha spent leads to real results on the ground.





HOW WOULD IT WORK?



MPs recommend projects based on community needs.



Councils implement, but under technical guidance.



ZCFA approves, disburses, and monitors—free from political influence.





Citizens track progress online through a digital dashboard.



It’s a smarter, cleaner, and more transparent model—one that India has used successfully through its MPLADS program.





WHY THIS MATTERS



Zambians deserve quality infrastructure, youth skills centers that function, safe classrooms, and clean water systems that actually work. A CDF Authority will help deliver that—efficiently, equitably, and transparently.





Let’s stop leaving CDF to chance. Let’s build a system that respects taxpayers, empowers communities, and delivers real development.



Zambia can